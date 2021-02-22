Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.80 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

