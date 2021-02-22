ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,740,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $10.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. 489,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,236. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.53.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

