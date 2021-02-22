Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,239.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,204.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

