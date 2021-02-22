Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,641,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $106,626.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $836,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $8,026,813. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $127.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

