AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.61). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,068.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($36.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.06) to ($33.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

