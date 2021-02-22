Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $111,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amcor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

