American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $3,480,941.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 283,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

