American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Has $2.55 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up 0.2% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDN. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $350,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 98,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 149,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter.

IBDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $25.75.

