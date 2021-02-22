American Finance Trust (AFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.