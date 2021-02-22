American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AWR traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 106,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,510. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

Get American States Water alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.