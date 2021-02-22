American Water Works (AWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.66 on Monday. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

