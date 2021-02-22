AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.