AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

AME traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $119.39. 7,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $2,165,517.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

