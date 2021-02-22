Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 118.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $460,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

