Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$23.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report ($23.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($19.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($25.78). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($12.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($78.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($82.04) to ($76.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($73.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.66) to ($63.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.32. 181,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,780. The firm has a market cap of $748.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

