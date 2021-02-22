Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

DDD traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,675,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 73.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 136,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 177.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

