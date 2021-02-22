Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.49). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,557.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($11.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.09) to ($10.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($2.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Several analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

FUN traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.