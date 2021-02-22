Analysts Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 482,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.28. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

