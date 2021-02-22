Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

