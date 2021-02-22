Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05.

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $66.84 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

