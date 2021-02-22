Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.99. 43,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,315. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

