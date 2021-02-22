Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $28.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.68 million and the highest is $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $22.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $108.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. 89,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $387.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

