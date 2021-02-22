Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.