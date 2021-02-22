Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report sales of $33.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.14 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $35.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $138.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 175,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

