Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYH. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE CYH opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.