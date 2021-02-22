Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

