Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $88.69

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188,152. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

