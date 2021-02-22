Analysts Set Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) PT at $43.38

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEC. Barclays increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 119,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

