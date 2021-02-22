Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $13.14

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

