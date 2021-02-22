Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $12.25

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.