Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $406.86

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.40. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

