Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $239.36

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

