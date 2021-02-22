Analysts Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $49.00

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKIUF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of PKIUF opened at $29.50 on Friday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

