Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

