Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$38.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AND. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$36.25 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

AND stock opened at C$34.57 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 42.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

