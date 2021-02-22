AnRKey X ($ANRX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $420,792.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $420,792.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X token can now be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.00500428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00068114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00087957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.00513566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00073021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028340 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,237,478 tokens. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

