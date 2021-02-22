ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS stock opened at $395.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,461 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

