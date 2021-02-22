Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 9,784,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,407,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

