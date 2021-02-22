Aperio Group LLC Acquires 9,633 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

