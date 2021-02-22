Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,914,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $390.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

