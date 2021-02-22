Aperio Group LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $262.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

