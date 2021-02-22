Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC opened at $49.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.