Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,789,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $903.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 309.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

