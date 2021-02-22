Aperio Group LLC Sells 20,550 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $21,732,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $15,572,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

