Aperio Group LLC Sells 947 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. AJO LP increased its stake in DaVita by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 169,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA opened at $102.07 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

