Aperture Investors LLC Lowers Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. RH makes up about 2.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of RH worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

NYSE:RH traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $514.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,506. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.99 and its 200-day moving average is $410.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

