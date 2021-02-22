API3 (API3) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. API3 has a total market capitalization of $70.06 million and $26.71 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00009443 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.25 or 0.00489489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00068768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00086392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00493948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00072807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00027214 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.