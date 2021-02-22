Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

