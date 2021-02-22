Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

