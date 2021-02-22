Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 224.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $4.31 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $382.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

